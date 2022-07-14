Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young announces she’s pregnant with her first child

Congratulations are in order for Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young as she makes the exciting announcement that she is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to reveal the wonderful news to her 2.8M followers. She shared a carousel of photos of her and Tarek on the beach, with her blossoming bump clearly visible through her stunning silk dress.

Heather captioned the post, “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!”.

The excited reality television star spoke on her Instagram stories after making the announcement and said, “Finally we can announce it. We’ve been hiding it really hard but we’re so excited we’re having a baby”.

Sat beside her is her husband who asked, “Is it gonna be a boy, is it gonna be a girl?”, to which Heather replied, “We find out in two weeks!”.

The real estate agent also shared behind the scenes video of her preparing to make the big announcement on her TikTok. She wrote, “After months and months of trying and after being a step mommy to Tarek’s beautiful kids for the past 3 years… I get to be a mommy, myself”.

She continued, “I’m pregnant with the love of my life’s baby. I can’t wait to meet you, hold you and love you”.

El Moussa’s children whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall, 11-year-old Taylor and six-year-old Brayden, are also in the clip and look delighted to be expecting a new sibling.

Heather and Tarek started dating in 2019 and a year later, El Moussa got down on one knee to pop the big question. The couple went on to tie the knot on October 23, 2021.