Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young announces sex of first baby

Heather Rae Young and her husband Tarek El Moussa have shared with the world the sex of their first child together and… it’s a boy!

The Selling Sunset star shared the exciting news to her 2.9M Instagram followers by posting a video of the moment the happy couple found out they were having a boy, while surrounded by friends and family.

In the clip, Heather and Tarek released confetti canons that erupted into clouds of blue. The couple embraced after seeing they are having a son and El Moussa shouted, “It’s a boy!”, as the crowd of their loved ones screamed with excitement.

Heather captioned the post, “Baby boy El Moussa”, followed by a blue heart emoji. As soon as she shared the news, fans of the 34-year-old flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

The mum-to-be looked radiant in a halter neck white dress and white heels, while Tarek kept it casual in a white t-shirt and shorts. Heather’s dress detailing on the back is stunning as it read, ‘BABY EL MOUSSA’, in a glitzy chain on her lower back.

Credit: Instagram

The TV star shared a glimpse of behind the scenes of the gender reveal party, which was perfectly decorated with a pink and blue theme. She showed a guessing game that guests could take part in to share what they thought the sex of the baby was going to be.

Party favours included bottle openers in the shape of a baby bottle that read, ‘Poppin’ Bottles’ and came in a box that was half blue, half pink. There were plenty of sweet treats to enjoy from pink and blue sweets to cupcakes with sprinkles that followed the same colour scheme.

Credit: Instagram

Each table also had adorable baby quotes hung in photo frames. “Ten little fingers, ten little toes, two little eyes, one little nose. Boy or girl? Nobody knows!”, was written on one. Another said, “”We truly can’t wait for he or she”.

Heather and Tarek revealed they were expecting their first child together on July 13 and announced the tot was due in ‘early 2023’. This is Heather’s first child and Tarek’s third, as he is already dad to 11-year-old Taylor and six-year-old Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.