Selling Sunset’s Heather El Moussa opens up about being a new mum

Heather Rae El Moussa has been opening up about being a mum.

Heather welcomed her baby boy, Tristan, into the world with her husband Tarek in January of last year.

As she prepares to celebrate her son’s first birthday, the Selling Sunset star has been emotional while reflecting on her motherhood journey over the past 12 months.

Admitting that she wants to ‘tear up’ at the thought of her son being one year old, Heather shared a heartwarming video to social media.

Unveiling the footage to her 3.2M Instagram followers, Heather posted a collection of special moments from when she found out she was expecting Tristan up until the present day.

Some of the moving clips show Heather Rae telling Tarek she’s pregnant with their first child together, finding out they were having a boy, taking their newborn home from the hospital, and the tot crawling.

The reality star captioned the sweet post, “It makes me want to tear up because our sweet baby boy is ONE year old tomorrow. It will be the 1 year mark of having our baby love in our lives and one whole year of being a new mommy”.

“Motherhood has taught me so much about myself and about life. A lot of people say that when you become a mom, you change — and I never really thought that would happen to me but I was so wrong”.

She continued, “I became so protective of my family and so protective of our peace, so HAPPY being in our own private little bubble, and so grounded in the thought that all that matters is family, good friends, and our health”.

“I’ve experienced new levels of happiness, exhaustion, laughter, gratitude, chaos, and love and genuinely feel motivated to be the best version of myself everyday for Tristan, Tay, and Bray”.

Heather closed off by saying, “Being a mom is the hardest most rewarding job in the world but Tristan, Tay, and Bray have filled my heart more than words. My family is the deepest love I’ve ever known and tomorrow is definitely a celebration of that”.

The real estate agent also shared a sweet video of her baby boy to her Instagram Stories and revealed, “I just can’t believe his birthday is tomorrow! I can’t believe I have a one year old it’s absolutely wild”.

As well as being a mum to her and her husband’s little one, Heather is step-mum to Tarek’s children, Taylor (13) and Brayden (eight), whom he had during a previous relationship.