Selena Gomez opens up about being a victim of emotional abuse

Selena Gomez poured her heart into her new album Rare. The record is full of raw and touching songs about the turbulent few years she has faced. Selena notably sings about her breakup from long-term beau Justin Bieber in Lose You To Love Me and has since spoken out about their relationship.

The singer spoke to NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro about being emotionally abused in their relationship.

She shared that she is extremely proud of the song, especially because it gave her closure.

“It has a different meaning to me now from when I wrote it. I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said. It's not a hateful song; it's a song that is saying—I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over. And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it's done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter."

Garcia-Navarro then asked was she saying goodbye to Justin Bieber, to which Selena said, “You had to get the name in, I get it.”

Speaking about their breakup, Selena shared: “I've found the strength in it. It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I'm not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse—"

"You mean emotional abuse?" Garcia-Navarro then questioned.

"Yes, and I think that it's something that—I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making.

“As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible,” the Look At Her Now singer stressed.