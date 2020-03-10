Selena Gomez gets honest about the fear of being alone forever

Being single has many perks, but we can all admit that there are days when you feel like you’re never going to find ‘the one’. Even famous singers like Selena Gomez experience days when you genuinely lose all hope of finding another love in your life. The Lose You To Love Me songstress got honest about being single during an interview with Apple Music and Genius.

When explaining the inspiration behind her song Rare, Gomez admitted that she struggles to stay positive about her love life, “We're not gonna—this isn't the end-all be-all, I'm still a baby. I got a lot to figure out and…but I do know, I believe. Some days, when I wake up and I'm annoyed and I'm like, ‘I'm gonna be alone forever.'"

“But after that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, ‘I know that there's someone for everybody.'"

Speaking about the inspiration behind her empowering hit, she explained: “I think anyone who knows me, knows that I have such a heart for people and all I wanna do is encourage people and make people feel normal."

“Make people know that it's not, you know, always gonna be okay, but that's alright, you know, we'll all get through this because life's not perfect. And I'm very vulnerable with my fans and that was just—that's where it started."

The singer stressed that she has suffered emotional abuse in past relationships, but they taught her to never settle for that in the future.

"In certain relationships I've heard and I've experienced…there's this satisfaction out of hurting someone because you know that they care. Purposefully putting someone down because you wanna keep them, you know, at that a level—I've had someone actually say that to me before—it's like, to keep that person down so they never realize, like, ‘Oh, I'm strong enough to actually get out of this situation.'"