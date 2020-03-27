Season 6 of Brooklyn Nine Nine is coming to Netflix tomorrow

We've got another long weekend ahead of us, but luckily Netflix is full of movies, TV shows and documentaries to watch until this crazy time of our lives is over.

We'll be curled up on the sofa for the foreseeable future, especially now that season six of Brooklyn Nine Nine is coming to the streaming service. We have been dying to tune into the sixth season of the comedy series, especially after watching re-runs for what felt like forever.

For those of you who have been depriving yourself of the sheer joy that is Brooklyn Nine Nine, the show revolves around Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), an immature but talented NYPD detective in Brooklyn's fictional 99th Precinct, who often comes into conflict with his commanding officer, the serious and stern Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher).

The witty series never fails to make us feel better after a rubbish day so it is the ideal antidote for these trying times.

Season six of Brooklyn Nine Nine airs on Netflix on March 28.