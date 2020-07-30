Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy lands on Netflix tomorrow and it is incredible.

The new season is thrilling, witty and completely gripping. I managed to watch all ten episodes within two days. I was completely glued to the screen from episode one and completely switched off from the outside world.

The cast have completely gelled together and the on-screen chemistry, even during the sibling fights, was endearing. There are some ridiculously joyous moments in season 2 like a dance scene in a hairdressers, Klaus accidentally becoming a cult leader and Luther's goofiness. It is hilarious, but it also features some moving and eye-opening themes like racism in the 1960s, the importance of forgiving family and toxic relationships.

The balance between light and dark makes the series so easy to watch and ten times better than it's predecessor.

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period, starting in 1960.

Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy is available from Friday, July 31.