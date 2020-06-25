Finally! Season 2 of Derry Girls is landing on Netflix next month

There is a Derry Girls shaped hole in our hearts after the filming of season three was delayed this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We are missing the show more than ever, but Netflix has the news we've all been waiting for.

Season 2 of the Irish comedy airs on the streaming service on July 9 and we are far too excited about it.

Change may finally be coming to Northern Ireland. But the high school hardships of Erin and her friends show no signs of letting up. Season 2 of Derry Girls sees the gang tackle love interests, school, prom, parents and parties.

Season two features one of the show's funniest episodes. In episide three, Erin, Clare, Michelle, Orla and James are beside themselves with excitement as they have tickets to see Take That in Belfast. When Ma Mary forbids them to go they decide that they're going anyway.

The second instalment of the comedy series also has some of the show's most poignant moments set during the peace process in Northern Ireland.

Season two of Derry Girls lands on Netflix on July 9.