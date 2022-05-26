Scott Disick shares sweet video with children on his birthday

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex boyfriend Scott Disick has started off his birthday celebrations with a cute video of him and his children.

Taking to Instagram, Scott shared a clip to his 26.8M followers of his children jumping on top of him, screaming and laughing with joy as he tickles them to try and break free.

The 39-year-old captioned the post, “Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!”.

Kris Jenner was among the many people in the comments to wish Scott a happy birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday!!!!!!!! Love you!!!”.

“I love how the kids are showering him with attacks of love”, penned a fan of his, with a second follower saying, “This is so cute!! Happy birthday to my fav”.

“You are one blessed man! And your kids are lucky to have a dad like you”, wrote a third. Another fan added, “Happy Birthday Scott. The Lord is not only a good businessman but a good father as well”.

Scott bought himself the title of Lord on a trip to England in an episode on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2012.

Many of the television star’s fans also commented on how nice it was to see his children so happy and were shocked at how grown up they were.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to wish Scott well today. With a selection of photos of the two of them together Kim wrote, “Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou. I love you so much. I can’t wait to celebrate w you!!!”.

Disick and Kourtney share three children together, 12-year-old Mason, nine-year-old Penelope and seven-year-old Reign. The couple started dating back in 2006 and split in 2015.

Kourtney recently tied the knot to drummer Travis Barker with a lavish ceremony in Italy. Scott did not attend the wedding, but the couple's children did. Their daughter Penelope was a flower girl, along with Travis' 16-year-old daughter Alabama.