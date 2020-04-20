Scarlett Moffatt had to call the Samaritans over online bullying

Scarlett Moffatt has opened up about seeking mental health support after being bullied online over her appearance. The 30-year-old has been victim of cruel trolling for years and has had to face negative and nasty comments about her appearance on a daily basis. The online trolling got so severe that she had to seek help for the sake of her wellbeing.

Speaking on the White Wine, Question Time podcast, she shared: "I'd give a fake name and I’d chat for 15 minutes. It really, really did help."

"I was getting loads of stick. I was like: 'It’s the nose I was born with.'"

She added, "I think, “God, how must they be feeling to have so much hatred towards someone they have never met?”

The Gogglebox star continued: "Can you imagine working any other job and getting this much hate, the people would get sacked. If I was sat in an office and employees were e-mailing me, 'You’re a fat mess. You shouldn’t have the job that you have, what have you done to deserve this?'"

Scarlett has been posting body positive photos on her Instagram account that are undoubtedly helping other women feel more confident. It's important to remember that every body is beautiful, stretch marks, spots and all.

Alongside a recent swimsuit photo, Scarlett wrote: "Hi my names Scarlett I have boobs, hips and cellulite but am I gonna stop that from taking a photo and posting it for all to see…… no!! Feeling brave (maybe it’s the Prosecco and fact I’m with the family."

We just can't get enough of her honesty!