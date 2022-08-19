Sarah Jessica Parker offers to help Dublin restaurant out

Sarah Jessica Parker delighted staff at a Dublin restaurant recently with her overwhelming generosity.

The Sex and the City star has been holidaying in Ireland this summer. Sarah was dining out with her family at SOUP 2, a Ramen restaurant in Smithfield, when she began to notice that the establishment was struggling to cope with staff shortages.

The owner of SOUP 2, Conor Hughes, told Hello that he couldn’t believe it when the Hollywood icon offered to aid the staff. Of course, he politely declined her offer, but he made sure that the 57-year-old knew that her kindness was greatly appreciated.

'Sarah was one of the nicest customers I've had in a while,” Conor praised.

“She noticed we were super busy, asked if I was short-staffed and jokingly offered to help in the kitchen, as I was cooking and running food!”

According to Conor, SJP likes to do her research before going out to a restaurant. He noted that she had “spent ages reading our reviews and chose us for their one meal before leaving Ireland as we 'seemed awesome.’”

As a thank you for Sarah’s generosity, Conor gave the family a complimentary dish. “I sent an extra plate of sashimi as they seemed to love the first one this gesture was met with amazed delight. They really appreciated it. Especially the kids."

Conor’s staff also wanted to make sure that they personally thanked Sarah for her kindness. "My friend Lauren bought her a cocktail which SJP thanked her for personally as she paid at the counter,” he added.

Sarah visited the restaurant with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their children, James (19) and 12-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha.

Conor commented that the couple were gracious with every fan who came up to greet them. “Both Sarah and Matthew were happy to converse with anyone and everyone."

Before leaving the restaurant, Conor said that Sarah gave him a hug to personally thank him for his staff’s warm hospitality.

The family seem to enjoy frequent holidays around Ireland, particularly to their holiday home in Donegal, which has been in Matthew’s family for over 40 years.

We hope Sarah and her family enjoyed their holiday!