Saoirse Ronan donates jeans to help refugees amid pandemic

Johny Dar’s global charity initiative ‘Jeans For Refugees’ announces new participant Saoirse Ronan alongside Scarlett Johannson, Helena Christensen, Gigi Hadid and Orlando Bloom.

Jeans for Refugees is the brainchild of American artist and fashion designer Johny Dar, and brings together refugees and celebrities in a dynamic creative enterprise to support displaced people around the world.

More than 100 celebrities – including Ryan Gosling, Elton John, Salma Hayek, Sharon Stone, Cameron Diaz, Naomi Campbell, Victoria Beckham and Emma Watson – have donated their denims to be hand-painted by Johny Dar.

Dar’s painted designs – each inspired by the celebrity that donated the jeans – transform every pair into a unique and distinctive work of art. The wearable pieces are then exhibited and auctioned to raise funds for the International Rescue Committee – an organisation founded at the call of Albert Einstein – that responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The new Jeans For Refugees website marks the relaunch of the initiative and its award winning campaign, which inspired 100 celebrity participants, over 15 billion impressions, and worldwide media coverage in 2016 alone. The project is spearheaded by the talented Dar himself; a passionate philanthropist and humanitarian with an unflinching desire to inspire individual and collective change.

He shared: “We tend to think of ourselves today as so advanced and you would think since we are so advanced now and so connected, we should be able to resolve all these disasters caused by humans – by being able to apply the seven billion of us that live on earth – to work together towards enhancing the quality of life for all. I started Jeans For Refugees to restore my faith in humanity and to restore humanity’s faith in itself.”

With Jeans For Refugees, Dar has created an inclusive initiative that invites everyone to contribute in whatever way they can – from donating directly to the IRC, to creative collaborations, to becoming ambassadors for the initiative, to raising awareness about the cause. Jeans For Refugees has already touched un- countable hearts and minds worldwide, galvanising audiences – and celebrities – to act and collaborate for positive change.

