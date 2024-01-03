Saoirse-Monica Jackson reveals job she had before Derry Girls

Saoirse-Monica Jackson has been reflecting on the jobs she had before landing her iconic role in Derry Girls.

Before finding fame on the hit show, Saoirse revealed she got fired from one job on the same day she got an email to audition for Derry Girls.

Describing the moment as ‘very full circle’, the 30-year-old spoke about being a door-to-door saleswoman before also working on a building site.

While chatting to Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on Dish podcast, Saoirse explained, “I did like other odd wee bits of telly and I’d started doing theatre and stuff like that, so I was sort of plodding along”.

“And I was still doing other jobs at the time, I was selling door-to-door, which was commission based and I didn’t make a penny. And then I ended up getting sacked from it, and then I got an email for Derry Girls on the same day, so it felt like all very full circle”.

“It was honestly the maddest day of my life, I got sacked, and then I went to Greggs and I was crying and I was on the phone to my mum, and this Irish builder came in and he was like, ‘Are you okay?’, and I was like, ‘No, I just got fired from this job.’ And he was like, ‘We’re actually building these apartments for the Man City players. Come down and we’ll give you a job’”.

Going on to reveal she ‘wasn’t too sure’ about following the builder because ‘it was dark’, Saoirse told Nick and Angela that the man made a few calls after asking for her name and it turned out he knew her family!

“He came back down and he was like, ‘It’s your father, Sean.’ He knew all my family ‘cause everybody at home knows each other, and I was like, right, fair enough, I will come to the building site with you, but it better be lit the whole way”, she joked.

“I met the boss, like his boss, and fair enough, they were building these amazing apartments, and these men that I just met that day were like so nice to me and they gave me a really good job”.

Saoirse then shared more details about the job by saying, “I was a snagger on the building site, where I was going around pointing out problems. It was wild craic, you know, and they got me a wee pink hard hat and all”.

“I was having the time of my life… They were paying me a fortune as well, they were paying me really well, and then I came out of the building site and I looked at my phone and I had an email that was like, there’s an audition for this thing called Derry Girls”.

“I was like, what a day! I’ve been up since 6 o’clock this morning and now I’m on my third job”, Jackson added through laughter.