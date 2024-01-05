Sandra Bullock posts heartfelt update following death of partner

Sandra Bullock has shared an emotional update following the death of her partner Bryan Randall.

The Miss Congeniality star initially confirmed Bryan’s passing in August of last year. He was 57.

Following his death, Bryan's loved ones announced that he had died as a result of a lengthy, private battle with ALS.

Now, five months on from Bryan’s passing, Sandra has revealed that she has scattered his ashes in a place that he had requested before his death.

Taking to Instagram last night, The Proposal actress’ sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, shared a stunning, frost-covered photo of Jackson Hole’s Snake River, which is located in Wyoming.

“Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised,” Gesine penned in the caption of the image.

Sandra chose to scatter her late partner’s ashes last Saturday, December 30, which would have been Bryan’s 58th birthday.

On August 7 of last year, Sandra and the rest of Bryan’s family released a statement to announce his death.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," they wrote at the time.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request,” they continued.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," they praised further.

The 59-year-old Hollywood star first met Bryan in January 2015, when he was tasked with photographing her son Louis' birthday. The pair confirmed their romance later that year.

Bryan is survived by his 29-year-old daughter Skylar, as well as his blended family with Sandra and her two children, Louis (13) and Laila (11).