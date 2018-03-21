San Francisco has just become the latest city to ban the sale of fur

Animal lovers, rejoice!

San Francisco has just become the biggest city in the USA to ban the sale of real fur entirely.

The move came after pressure from humane societies and through the tireless work of District Supervisor Katy Tang.'

'I hope that it inspires other cities and the country to take action,' Ms Tang told The Los Angeles Times.

'Certainly we need better federal regulations on fur farming,' she continued.

'There's no humane way to raise an animal to peel its skin off.'

Speaking on behalf of those with no voice, my colleagues just voted 10-0 to support my ban on the sale of new fur apparel & accessories beginning 1/1/19. No more profiting off the literal backs of animals – #furreal. pic.twitter.com/TEguEnybB7 — Katy Tang (@SupervisorTang) March 20, 2018

'It is estimated that around the world some 50 million animals are slaughtered in gruesome ways so that we can wear their fur,' she told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The ban will come into play from January 1 2019, and gives retailers a year from that date to have sold off their current stock of real fur items.

High-end stores with fur boutiques are expected to be the worst hit by the ban, which applies to everything, including clothes and accessories.

Berkeley and West Hollywood have already banned fur sales.