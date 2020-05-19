Samira Mighty and Alex Dean end relationship after 14 months

Love Island's Samira Mighty has reportedly split from her boyfriend Alex Dean after 14 months. It is believed that the couple ended things in March, shortly before lockdown began.

The couple were introduced by fellow Love Island star Niall Aslam in 2019.

A source told The Sun, “They haven't been together in a long time."

Both Samira and Alex, who previously starred on Ibiza Weekender, have unfollowed one another online. They have also deleted all photos of their relationship from their social channels.

Samira recently revealed she was living alone during lockdown, “'I am living alone and am in isolation alone so I know sometimes it's really lonely and a bit of a struggle, it's quite nice to probably help people out and that's why I've done it as well.”

She has been keeping herself busy by volunteering to help those less fortunate during the pandemic.

“I've signed up to be a volunteer, obviously I can't drive but you can do a check in and chat with people who are in isolation or someone who is doing isolation on their own.”

The Love Island star famously quit the show to be with fellow reality star Frankie Foster. Halfway through the 2018 series, Samira decided to leave the villa days after her beau was kicked off the show.

However, shortly after returning home to Foster, it was reported that he had cheated on Samira. The couple split shortly after the allegations surfaced.