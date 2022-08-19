Samantha Womack shares update about her breast cancer journey

Samantha Womack is receiving an outpouring of love and support after sharing an update about her treatment for breast cancer.

The former Eastenders actress announced on August 9 that she had been diagnosed with the illness. She shared the news alongside her tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, who also suffered with breast cancer.

On Thursday evening, the 49-year-old decided to share an update with her followers.

“Recuperating after breast cancer op,” Samantha revealed in her caption on Instagram.

“My love makes me turmeric and ginger in the morning and homemade butternut squash soup in the evening……. #feeling loved and grateful.”

Alongside the caption, Samantha posted a photo of the soup made by her boyfriend, Oliver Farnworth. Samantha’s dog can be seen lingering in the background, watching over her protectively.

Friends and fans alike immediately poured lots of love and support into Samantha’s comments section.

“Love you,” commented fellow Eastenders actress Emma Barton.

“Sending you massive love,” wrote actress and presenter Denise van Outen.

Samantha’s EastEnders co-star Tamzin Outhwaite also sent her well-wishes, writing, “sending lots of love and positive energy. Xx”

“Oh darling sending love and healing vibes xxx,” British gymnast Aicha McKenzie added.

Samantha has been surrounded by endless support since revealing her breast cancer diagnosis on Twitter.

“This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards,” Samantha had tweeted, alongside a photo of her and the Grease star.

This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards. I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved. #OliviaNewtonJohn pic.twitter.com/7vkgT5oCMf — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) August 9, 2022

“I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood,” she added.

“I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved,” Samantha admitted.

Samantha is best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in the long-running BBC soap. She and her on-screen sister, Rita Simons, exited the show on New Year's Day in 2017.

Samantha has two children, Benjamin (21) and Lily-Rose (17), who she shares with her ex-husband, Mark.

We’re sending all of our support and well-wishes to Samantha as she continues her recovery journey.