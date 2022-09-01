Sam Thompson shares whether or not he wants children with Zara McDermott

Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson has opened up about being an uncle and whether or not he plans on having children soon with girlfriend and former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott.

The 30-year-old first spoke to OK! about how much he loves being an uncle to his sister Louise’s baby. “I’m an uncle to the cutest kid on the planet, which I wouldn’t say if it wasn't true. If Louise had an ugly baby, I’d tell her, but he is an absolute 10”.

“He’s the best boy, as well. He doesn’t even cry that much. It’s really nice”.

When asked about whether or not his nephew makes him broody, Sam revealed, "I wouldn’t say broody. I’ve a long way to go before that, but I’m definitely learning about babies. I’ve been a late bloomer for a lot of things in my life and babies is another one of them".

“There are definitely times where I’m playing with friends’ kids, and I’m like, “God, I’d love you to be my kid”. But there are also times where the parents I know are exhausted, and I’m like, “I have a career that I’m really loving at the moment, I don’t have time for that”.

The Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star continued, “I wouldn’t bring a child into the world until I’m ready, because it’s not fair on the child”.

Sam also said that he sees his nephew Leo as a ‘test-run’ before he has his own children. “I’m getting feelings like, “I could do this”. I know you’re never fully ready, but looking after Leo has opened my eyes to being a dad. But I’m not ready to stop being selfish just yet”.

The reality TV star also talked about whether or not he and Zara would be getting married soon. He explained that he “could get married tomorrow”, but wants Zara to have more life experiences before they exchange vows because of their five year age difference.