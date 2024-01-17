Sam Thompson overjoyed as he reunites with I’m a Celeb campmate

There’s been an I’m a Celeb reunion!

Sam Thompson has revealed he’s reunited with one of his former campmates and it seems like he couldn’t be any happier.

The former Made in Chelsea star was crowned King of the Jungle during last year’s series and he formed many close bonds with his co-stars, in particular, JLS singer Marvin Humes.

Now, Sam and Marvin have been reunited after spending the past five weeks apart since leaving I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The TV star and singer have shared their sweet reactions to seeing eachother again on social media, leaving fans thrilled.

Sam unveiled a photo of Marvin giving him a piggyback ride as they both smile from ear-to-ear to his 2.5M Instagram followers.

The 31-year-old captioned the post, “Reunited with Deputy Axwell! The best brother a man could ask for! Missed you like mad sir!!!”.

Marvin commented on the picture to say, “Love you brother..today was like Christmas Day”.

Marvin also showcased a heartwarming video of the besties getting to see eachother again to his 943K Instagram followers.

The clip shows the pair excitedly embracing each other for one of Sam’s iconic hugs.

Thompson admitted, “I’ve missed the hug”, while Humes asks him how he’s been doing.

They then FaceTime Marvin’s wife Rochelle and organise to go on a double date with her and Sam’s girlfriend Zara McDermott.

In the caption of his video, the 38-year-old penned, “After 5 weeks apart… Axwell and Murph 2: The Reunion”.

Many fans of the duo headed to the comment section to share their joy that the pair got to meet up again.

One fan wrote, “What a hug, you guys are so lovely”, while a second said, “Aww bless them love this”.

Another fan added, “This is just the cutest most wholesome thing. Love it”.