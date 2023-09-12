Sam Thompson opens up about ‘ups & downs’ with girlfriend Zara

Sam Thompson is opening up about his relationship with his girlfriend Zara McDermott.

The former Made in Chelsea star and Love Islander have been in a relationship for the past five years.

As he reflects on their time as a couple, Sam revealed they went through ‘ups and downs’, seemingly referencing when the pair split up for a short period after Zara was unfaithful to him during her time on The X-Factor: Celebrity in 2019, but Sam explained it was all part of their relationship ‘story’.

While chatting to OK!, Thompson admitted, “I don't think time apart makes you stronger or weaker. I just think it's a journey. I don't think put a finger on like different times of relationships. They're all part of the same journey”.

“Every relationship has a story, and mine and Zara's, like everyone's, has had ups and downs, but it's all part of our story”.

Going on to speak about the reasons why he loves Zara so much, Sam revealed, “Firstly, she's very family orientated, which is so important to me. She tries really hard with my mum and my sister Louise, which I think is really sweet and it means a lot to me”.

“The main thing I would say though, is that she is so incredibly driven and I am really attracted to that. I don't care where you work or what you do, I just want you to love what you do. That to me is so cool”.

“Zara has all of these dreams and ambitions, and I know she's not going to change any of that to suit someone else and I really like that”.

The 31-year-old added, “With Zara, I love that there's no codependency whatsoever. I have to benefit her life, and she has to benefit my life. And I like to think we do that really well”.

When sharing if the couple plan on having children any time soon, the Love Island: Aftersun host said, “Not in the immediate future. I want kids eventually, but when you have them, you have to give them your whole life, and I'm not ready for that yet”.

“Myself and Zara are both so busy doing things that we absolutely adore, and we are just enjoying life at the moment. I want to be selfish for a little bit longer”.