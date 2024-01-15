Sam Faiers shares heartfelt birthday message for sister Billie

Sam Faiers is celebrating her sister Billie today.

Billie is turning 34 years old today and her younger sister is honouring her by sharing a heartfelt tribute for her on social media.

The former The Only Way is Essex star took to Instagram to share the sweet message for her sister, where she described her as ‘beautiful and kind’.

Sam posted the message alongside a collage of photos to her Instagram Stories for her 2.5M followers to see.

Credit: Sam Faiers Instagram

The pictures show the sisters over the years from when they were young children, up until recent times.

In the caption of the post, Sam penned, “Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, funny, a little bit crazy big sister”.

“Love you with all my heart @billieshepherdofficial”, she lovingly added.

Sam wasn’t the only family member to share a birthday message for Billie online, as their mum, Suzie Wells, also headed to Instagram to share birthday wishes for her daughter.

Unveiling a gorgeous collection of photos with herself and Billie in them with other family members, Suzie wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @billieshepherdofficial you are an incredible hard working girl and mummy”.

“Kind funny caring and a little bit of craziness love you forever I cannot wait to celebrate with you”.

Billie replied to the lovely post and said, “Aww thanks mumma can’t wait to celebrate love u xxx”.

Many other loved ones and fans commented on the post to wish the former reality star well on her special day.

Credit: Billie Shepherd Instagram

One commenter wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful, enjoy your special day darling xx”.

“Ah @suziewells_ what beautiful Pictures billie is so beautiful, happy birthday to Billie x”, penned a second.

Another fan added, “Happy birthday to you xxx enjoy your special day with your family and friends xx”.

Billie also showcased the stunning birthday cake her husband Greg Shepherd got to celebrate her turning 34.

The two tiered cake is decorated with colourful flowers and reads, ‘Happy Birthday Billie’ in beautiful gold cursive writing.