Sam Faiers ‘getting into the swing of things’ as she shares baby update

Former The Only Way is Essex star Samantha Faiers has shared a baby and life update since welcoming little Edward into the world in May of this year.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her newest addition, Edward, lying down, smiling and moving his arms and legs around in excitement.

Sam captioned the video, “Hey guys, It’s been a little while since I’ve done a baby catch up and being a family of 5. Well firstly I’d like to say I’m finally getting into the swing of things now. Honestly those first few weeks I thought wow this is hard.. But we made it”.

“Edward is such a happy little baby, he’s really settled down now since being windy before, he’s much more content. The wind used to make him so upset bless him, the days felt so long and at times you feel pretty helpless”.

Faiers went on to advise struggling parents. “For anyone who has a windy baby I promise it gets better, it feels like a distant memory now”.

“It’s summer holidays and having them all at home is lovely (most of the time) but we still have a long way to go, it’s tough trying to fill the weeks to keep it fun for them”.

She closed off by saying, “Edwards so alert and feels more advance than the other two were at his age- must be having a big brother and sister around all the time playing with him. Lots of love x”.

Friends and fans of the mum-of-three headed to the comments to share how cute they think Edward is. Sam’s sister Billie wrote, “My beautiful nephew. Auntie loves you so much”.

Suzie Wells, Sam’s mum, penned, “Awe Edward you are so so perfect love you”. TV presenter Anna Williamson added, “He is so so gorgeous”.

Samantha and her long-term partner Paul have just returned home from holidaying in Mallorca, with their children, six-year-old Paul, four-year-old Rosie and two-month-old Edward.