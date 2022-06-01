Sam Asghari opens up about life with Britney Spears & their engagement

Can You Keep a Secret actor Sam Asghari has opened up about his life with fiancée Britney Spears and describes how he chose her engagement ring.

When speaking to GQ, Sam revealed that when he chose his engagement ring for Britney, he got help from a friend and his sister. “I figured with her taste, she wouldn’t want something super big and super celebrity. Celebrities get that million dollar ring and usually, it’s free because it’s for promotion, but I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn’t a big jeweller”.

Asghari continued, “I designed a really beautiful ring. It’s a princess cut, for a real life princess”. How sweet is that!

He went on to say that he got her nickname ‘Lioness’ engraved into the ring. “The male lion has always been the symbol of the jungle but that’s not true. It’s really the female and she’s very strong and she was very independent, and lioness was a beautiful name that just came to me out of nowhere. So it’s kind of a nickname”.

The 28-year-old got down on one knee at their home. “We do have videos of it but that’s only for our eyes”.

After talking about their engagement, Sam opened up about wanting to be a dad. “Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take it lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do”.

When speaking of the heartbreaking miscarriage Britney had, he explained, “It’s something that happens to a lot of people and one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby’s ready, it’ll come”.

The devastating news that the couple lost their baby came just a month after they announced the news on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together.