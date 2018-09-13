Sabrina’s back: Watch the first trailer here, that has us SHOOK

Oh, it's a spooky one.

The ultimate teenage witch is back – only this time the trailer portrays her as one bad b*itch – and we are LIVING for it.

In the new teaser, we are treated to a chilling Happy Birthday rendition.

Netflix has revamped Sabrina from the Archie Comics, and the 90s sitcom, but gave it one dark makeover.

Say your farewells to Melissa Joan Hart's version of the character as Kiernan Shipka takes centre stage as Spellman for this horror-filled, witchcraft series.

If you're a Sabrina fan, you're in luck – Netflix is running at least two seasons of the new show, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

And if the trailer has you wondering if this series has similar feels to Riverdale, you're not wrong.

The brain behind the high-school drama has been drawn-in for the revamp.

The series is based on the teenager eagerly awaiting her the 16th year of life, but before she can really celebrate, something wicked comes her way.

Our gal will have to choose between good and evil.

It's due to land in October, just in time for Halloween.