S.W.A.T star Shemar Moore celebrates daughter’s first birthday

Shemar Moore’s baby girl is growing up!

The S.W.A.T actor is celebrating his daughter Frankie’s first birthday.

Shemar welcomed his daughter into the world with his partner Jesiree Dizon in January of last year.

The 53-year-old took to social media today to mark his daughter’s big day with a heartfelt tribute for the tot.

Shemar shared a collection of photos from a family photoshoot to his 4.3M Instagram followers to honour Frankie’s special milestone.

The adorable pictures show the birthday girl dressed in a pink tutu and smiling at the camera.

Other shots show Shemar and Jesiree tucking into some birthday cake with their daughter.

Moore captioned the sweet post, “Our lil Baby Girl is a whole ONE today… Daddy Loves his lil Frankie”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to send birthday wishes to little Frankie.

Shemar’s S.W.A.T co-star Kenny Johnson wrote, “Happy Birthday young lady”.

Saw X actor Michael Beach penned, “Happy birthday Frankie”, while a fan of Moore’s added, “She is so adorable! What a beautiful and happy baby! Happy birthday little Frankie”.

Jesiree also shared a heartwarming tribute for her and Shemar’s little one on social media by unveiling the same snaps to her own Instagram account and writing, “This little light of ours…. Shine, baby, shine”.

“You are everything we never knew we needed…. And just the cutest 1 year old bug I ever did see. You truly complete us!”.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SQUISH!!!! We [heart emoji] you beyond the moon and stars”.

When announcing his daughter’s arrival into the world a year ago, Shemar couldn’t contain his excitement.

Showcasing a lovely image of his and his bundle of joy together, Moore revealed, “7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I’m a Girl Daddy!!!!”.