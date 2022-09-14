S Club 7’s Jo O’Meara gives update to fans on ‘unbearable’ back pain

S Club 7 singer Jo O’Meara has shared an update with her fans after being hospitalised due to issues with her back.

Jo took to Instagram earlier today to post a photo of herself in a hospital gown with a long caption explaining that her ‘unbearable’ back pain requires surgery, meaning she won’t be able to perform at a show this weekend.

The Don’t Stop Moving singer wrote, “UPDATE!!: I am so devastated and sorry to have announce, that I will not be able to attend @fifepride on Saturday!”.

“As you may well know I have had some health issues with my back recently and it has resulted in me needing surgery to remove the disc And fix the problem, the pain is unbearable, and I have been advised surgery is now my only option”.

“And been told this is something that’s needs doing urgently to prevent further damage to my back! So I will be going in for the procedure Tomorrow!”.

The 43-year-old continued, “I am beyond upset to be missing out on such a special day, and I am so so sorry. I hope you all understand that this decision was very hard but I must put my health first at this time!!”.

“Sending you all so much love and please make sure to Reach for those Stars. Lots of love Jo”.

Many fans of the mum-of-one headed to the comments to wish her well for her surgery and her recovery. One fan penned, “So sorry to hear you’re in so much pain. Good luck with the surgery and hope you get well soon xx”.

“Hope everything goes ok Joe and you have a speedy recovery lots of love xxx”, wrote a second fan. A third said, “Your health is way more important! Hope all goes well and get plenty of rest”.

News presenter Eamon Holmes also commented on the post adding, “Dear Jo, I feel your pain. I am in a similar position. We’ll be swapping notes. Get well soon xxx”.

Last week, Jo shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed, telling her fans that her back was troubling her again, which has now escalated to her needing surgery.

“So after almost 20 years pain free My back decided it was time to flake out on me again. The pain has been absolutely horrendous! 4 discs bulging, and a bad case of sciatica”.