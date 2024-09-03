Rylan leaves fans baffled as he announces he has ‘created an airline’

Rylan Clark has left his fanbase baffled with his latest announcement!

In recent days, the former X Factor star has been hinting that he had a major piece of news to share with his followers, leaving many to speculate what it could be.

Now, Rylan has finally shared a huge announcement – but fans are convinced that all is not as it seems.

Last night, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a brief video of himself explaining his big news.

“So guys, I have been teasing you a little bit, saying that I’ve got something to tell ya and things like that,” Rylan began.

“Well, I can tell you that I have gone and got my own airline. I’m very excited, it’s called Air Rylan. It’s not called RylanAir because of copyright reasons,” he joked.

“I’m sure you’re aware people might pipe up, but yeah, it’s something I’ve always wanted. It is landing very, very soon and I can’t wait to have my first passengers on board,” Rylan continued.

“You’re welcome along for the ride. So, keep an eye out and hope you enjoy flying Air Rylan,” he concluded.

In the comments section of his video, many of Rylan’s 2.3M followers have been expressing their suspicions about his latest news.

“I'm so excited for whatever this is! I'm sure there's loads of comments sayin the same thing but is it legit or a tv show?” one fan theorised.

“Is this 1st April in September?” another quizzed.

“This has Joe Lycett written all over it,” a third fan added, referring to comedian Joe Lycett regularly tricking the public with pranks and misleading news.

Last week, Rylan initially teased that he had a huge surprise for his fanbase about his next career move.

“I’ve got something that I’ve been wanting to tell you for a while, and I’m very excited because I’ve got something and I’m doing something that I’ve always wanted. And yeah… I’m going to tell you soon,” he stated at the time in an Instagram video.