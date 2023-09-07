Rylan Clark shares update on mum’s health after ‘bad fall’

Rylan Clark has shared an update on his mum Linda’s health.

The news comes after the radio presenter revealed his mum had to undergo emergency surgery while they were on holiday together following a ‘bad fall’.

Now, Rylan has taken to social media to share the good news that his mum is on her way home after her operation went well.

The 34-year-old posted snaps of Linda being brought onto a private plane while she is laying down in a hospital trolley to his 1.7M Instagram followers.

Rylan captioned the post, “She might have broke an arm and a leg but she’s cost me an arm and a leg! LINDAS COMING HOME!!”.

“Massive thank you to the amazing team and surgeons at @helicopterossanitarios . Thanks for looking after my mum x”.

Many fans and famous faces alike headed to the comments to share their joy that Linda was going back home.

TV presenter Ruth Langsford penned, “Fantastic news! Safe journey home”.

“Such a good son!”, said singer Nadine Cole, while Olympian Sam Quek added, “Great news. Safe journey”.

When revealing the incident on social media last week, the Big Brother star explained, “So unfortunately I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she's had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have surgery out here”.

“She's not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated”, he went on to say while mentioning his mum's Crohn's Disease.

“My priority at the moment is my mum. Cheers scott for covering me at radio 2 and Thanks to the people out here that have sent their well wishes”.

He then added, “Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery. Will update you on mummy Linda as and when I can x”.

After Linda had her surgery Rylan revealed, “Mum is out of surgery. All went well. Asked me if she can still have a new driveway…. She’s deffo come round. Thanks for all your lovely messages”, alongside a snap of the 71-year-old in hospital.