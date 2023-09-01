Rylan Clark reveals his mum has to undergo emergency surgery

Rylan Clark has revealed some worrying news about his mum.

The radio presenter’s mum, Linda, had to be taken to hospital while on holiday with her son to have emergency surgery following a ‘bad fall’.

Rylan has said he’s ‘praying for a successful surgery’ in a statement issued to social media.

Thanking fans and friends for their support, Rylan opened up about the incident to his 1.7M Instagram followers.

The 34-year-old explained, “So unfortunately I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she's had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have surgery out here”.

“She's not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated”.

Due to his 71-year-old mum’s ill health, Rylan has had to pull out of hosting his BBC Radio 2 show and shared his appreciation for Scott Mills standing in for him in his statement.

“My priority at the moment is my mum. Cheers scott for covering me at radio 2 and Thanks to the people out here that have sent their well wishes”.

Clark closed off by adding, “Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery. Will update you on mummy Linda as and when I can x”.

Many fans and famous friends of the Celebrity Gogglebox star shared their support for him and Linda in the comments of the post.

TV host Ruth Langsford wrote, “Oh no….darling Linda. Sending you both all our love”.

“Aw hope Linda’s ok! If you need anything you know where I am!”, penned Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey Solomon.

McFly band member Tom Fletcher added, “Hope she’s ok mate. Loads of love”.

Rylan had previously spoken about his mum having Crohn’s Disease and mentioned that she’s had to have multiple operations in the past due to her condition.