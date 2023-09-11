Ryan Tubridy unveils ‘beautiful’ farewell gift from U2

Ryan Tubridy has showcased the ‘thoughtful’ gift U2 gave him to mark his retirement.

The Irish rock band gifted a red Vespa to Ryan as a farewell gift when the host retired from The Late Late Show in May after 14 years of being the presenter.

Tubridy has admitted to being ‘flabbergasted’ by the generosity of the farewell present.

Unveiling the extravagant gift to his 251K Instagram followers, the 50-year-old posted a video of himself riding the bike as U2’s song Angel of Harlem plays in the background.

Ryan captioned the post, “The U2-mobile has landed… A Farewell gift from the band when I retired from The Late Late Show in May”.

“I’m still flabbergasted by the gesture. Thanks to the band and the people behind the scenes who made it happen. It’s electric, it’s red, it’s perfect”.

The former radio presenter then shared a posed snap of himself sitting on the bike as he held his helmet under his arm to his Instagram Stories.

He wrote, “This beautiful bike landed at last. Thanks to U2 for such a thoughtful farewell gift. It’s a rare, electric vespa that just hums along”.

Credit: Ryan Tubridy Instagram

Many social media users headed to the comments to share their thoughts on U2’s present.

One commenter penned, “Well deserved Ryan, safe driving”.

“Well Done to U2 for gifting Ryan a fabulous Scooter”, wrote a second social media user.

Another added, “Brilliant.!! Enjoy it & stay safe on it”.

During his trip to London last week, Ryan made an appearance on Virgin Media UK and when chatting to Chris Evans, he mentioned the gift he received from Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.

He explained, “On the last Late Late Show I got a gift, am I allowed to name-drop? U2 are Irish and a great band, when the last couple of presenters finished their last Late Late Show they gave them a Harley Davidson as a gift”.

“Bono turned around and said, ‘You're not a rocker, you're a mod’…They gifted me a red electric Vespa, there's only one around, that's arriving at my house tomorrow”.

After Ryan’s retirement from The Late Late Show, it was announced that Patrick Kielty will be taking his place as host. The new season of the Late Late will air on Friday, September 15.