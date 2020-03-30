Ryan Tubridy has tested positive for Covid-19, RTÉ announces

Ryan Tubridy has tested positive for Covid-19, RTÉ confirmed this evening. "Like so many other people in Ireland, I tested positive but I was in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience, which I now have come to the end of.

"While I've been at home watching television and listening to the radio, I have been bowled over by the extraordinary work of our front line heroes and their families who continue to make Ireland a healthier and safer place. I look forward to being back to work really soon," the broadcaster added.

Ryan stressed that he is now feeling well and hopes to return to work soon.

Oliver Callan will continue to host The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1. Plans for this Friday's Late Late Show will be issued in the coming days.