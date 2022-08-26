Ryan Reynolds shares funny tribute for wife Blake’s birthday

It’s been a time for celebrations in the Reynolds-Lively household!

Blake Lively turned 35 yesterday, and to mark the occasion, her husband Ryan Reynolds posted a hilarious tribute to his wife.

Taking to his Instagram account last night, Ryan shared an array of photos of Blake, covering everything from sweet snaps of them as a couple, to Blake’s iconic poses on the Met Gala red carpet.

“Happy Birthday, @blakelively,” the 45-year-old wrote in his caption.

“You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented,” he added bemusingly.

Sticking to his preferred method of humour, Ryan concluded his caption by writing, “Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again.”

Blake clearly adored her husband’s birthday wishes and appreciated his sense of sarcasm. The actress commented on Ryan’s post with the words, “my guy”, followed by a collection of smiley faces and hearts.

Many of the couple’s friends and followers also came together to wish Blake well.

“Happy birthday Blake!!” commented Ryan’s The Adam Project co-star, Walker Scobell.

“I always said lettuce green was her color. She never listened to me,” joked Blake’s half-sister Robyn, referring to a photo of Blake in which a lettuce leaf is covering her face.

“Happy Birthday to Blake”, artist Danny Galieote also commented.

Blake and Ryan first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, a film which they both starred in. After remaining friends for a while, the pair started dating in 2011.

The couple shocked the Hollywood scene in September 2012 when it was revealed that they had tied the knot in secret in South Carolina.

In January 2015, Blake gave birth to their first child, a baby girl named James. The couple have since gone on to have two more children – daughters Inez (5) and Betty (2).

Happy birthday to Blake!