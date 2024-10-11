Ryan Libbey candidly opens up about struggles with mental health

Ryan Libbey has been reflecting on his mental health journey.

The former Made in Chelsea star recently opened up about his struggles after his son Leo was born in November 2021.

When Leo was born, he was rushed to NICU, while Ryan’s partner, Louise Thompson, suffered a traumatic labour, which left her with many physical and mental health struggles including having to wear a stoma bag and being diagnosed with PTSD.

After recently admitting he felt like he had to ‘steady the ship’ for Louise and Leo, Ryan has now shared an insight into how he felt during the difficult time for his family.

Sharing a selfie to Instagram, Libbey explained, “A few years ago i wouldn’t have acknowledged this day. It wouldn’t have meant much to me. But it does now. This photo was taken November 21st, at 03:13am. 6 days after Leo had been born”.

“I hadn’t left the hospital, I’d be sleeping on the floor next to Louise’s bed, I hadn’t showered and barely eaten. Shortly after this photo, I went to the chapel in the hospital, looking for some comfort or guidance. Maybe both? I’d never felt this low in my life, but in truth it only got more challenging from here. Little did I know”.

“Im now speaking from a position of strength and that’s down to a few reasons. Primarily, it’s taken a lot of time and work. ‘Time’ to heal and ‘Work’ to accept what happened and adjust my behaviours accordingly”.

The personal trainer continued, “I came to realise that through our greatest struggles, comes our true purpose. I learnt that rather than suppressing what I was feeling, or running away from it, it’s actually okay to lean into it, share it with other people and ultimately begin the process in releasing its grip on you. Don’t get me wrong, there are still bumps in the road”.

“Through my own lived experiences and the very real feelings of isolation, desperation and most likely depression, I know how scary this can be. But seasons do change and nothing remains the same. On days like this, @mindcharity ‘s messaging of “ _No Mind Left Behind_ ”— is incredibly important, especially in a world where men’s mental health is often overlooked”.

Ryan went on to say, “One thing I have noticed already since being open about my struggles with mental health and recovering from trauma, is the realisation that we are not alone. It’s powerful to see more people, men in particular, starting to open up and be more vulnerable with their feelings. It’s a difficult thing to do, but maybe today is a reminder that we have our battles, but it’s okay and we shouldn’t hesitate to reach out for help”.

Ryan recently spoke on Loose Women to confess, “It was a really horrendous chapter for me – for both of us – and to witness everything that I saw and try my best to steady the ship for both Leo and Louise was incredibly difficult”.

He also said that while Louise is now ‘back to her old self’, he’s ‘lagging with his own recovery’.