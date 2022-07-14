Ryan Libbey breaks silence after fiancée Louise Thompson returns to hospital

Former Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has been readmitted to hospital amid her ongoing battle with her mental health.

The 32-year-old had her PR team make the announcement on her Instagram yesterday, Wednesday 13, where they also revealed she would be taking a break from social media.

Now, the reality television star’s fiancé Ryan Libbey has broken his silence on the situation and has said that he’s trying to keep their son Leo ‘busy’ while his mum is away.

Libbey took to his Instagram where he shared a carousel of snaps of little Leo, who was born in November 2021, playing with a xylophone and a tambourine. Ryan captioned the post, “We’re keeping busy til mummy comes home from hospital”.

A huge wave of supportive messages filled the comment section of Ryan’s post. One follower wrote, “You are doing such an amazing job. Look after yourself as well. Hope Louise is home soon”.

A second follower penned, “Sorry to hear Louise is back in hospital. Thinking of you all and hope Louise will be back home very soon xx”.

“Gorgeous. Stay strong… you have so much support behind you. Life will settle in time. Take all the help you can xx”, added another.

Credit: Instagram

The personal trainer also shared a photo of himself in the bath after putting Leo to bed, and admitted he was going to try and lift his spirits by watching a movie.

He wrote, “Baby is down, so I’m taking 10 to soak in the tub. Weirdly, home alone is on tv so I’m watching that. Anything to lift the spirit I guess”.

Since giving birth to baby Leo, Louise has struggled with her mental health. She had a traumatic labour and birth experience and ended up staying in hospital for five weeks. Thompson had been diagnosed with PTSD, depression and anxiety as a result.