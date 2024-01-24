Ryan Gosling calls out Oscar snubs for Barbie lead Margot Robbie

Ryan Gosling has hit back at the Academy Awards on behalf of his co-star Margot Robbie, after she was snubbed of an Oscar nomination.

The Barbie actor has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken. Ryan’s song I’m Just Ken has also been nominated for Best Original Song, alongside the Billie Eilish hit What Was I Made For?

However, Barbie fans were shocked yesterday when the record-breaking movie’s lead actress Margot Robbie was not honoured with a Best Actress nomination. The film’s director Greta Gerwig was also denied a nomination for Best Director.

Following the confirmation of the Oscar nominations, Ryan Gosling has since taken the rare opportunity to release a public statement, calling out the Academy Awards for his co-stars' absences in the categories.

In his message, the 42-year-old noted that he is “extremely honoured” and “incredibly proud” to receive his respective nominations.

Ryan quickly then went on to add: “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

The Notebook star explained that “no recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.”

“To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” he confessed, adding: “Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Recognising Barbie’s eight nominations in total, including Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, Ryan concluded by writing: “Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film."

In an interview with Variety, America Fererra expressed that she is “stunned and so moved” by her nomination, but that she is “incredibly disappointed” for Margot and Greta.

“Perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen,” she detailed.