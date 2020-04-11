Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome expecting their first child together

Huge congratulations are in order for Harry Potter's Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome, who are expecting their first child together.

Grint and the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star have been together since 2011.

The couple issued a statement via Grint's representative: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."

Who knew Ron Weasley and Georgia Nicolson would end up together.

We're delighted for the pair!

