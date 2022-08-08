Rugby star Jacob Stockdale announces birth of baby girl & shares cute name

Congratulations are in order for Ireland and Ulster rugby star Jacob Stockdale and his wife Hannah as they welcome the birth of a baby girl.

Jacob took to Instagram earlier today, August 8, to announce that his wife had given birth to their first child and has shared the tot’s name with the world.

The 26-year-old shared a series of photos, including some of the couple in the hospital right after their daughter was born, and of Jacob carrying the new arrival out of the hospital in her car seat.

He captioned the post, “Phoebe Heather Stockdale. 5.8.2022. @stockdale.hannah I honestly can’t describe how proud I am of you, you were a superstar and a warrior from start to finish and I feel incredibly lucky to have you as my wife”.

He continued, “I am biased, but I think we made the most beautiful wee girl ever… now the fun begins”.

According to nameberry.com, the name Phoebe is of Greek origin and means ‘bright’, ‘radiant’ or ‘shining one’. The name was made popular by the hit series Friends.

The post’s comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and fans alike. Many of Stockdale's Ireland’s rugby union teammates wrote kind words for Jacob and Hannah.

Bundee Aki penned, “Congratulations to yous both my uce”, while Will Addison wrote, “Yeah boi! Congrats to you both!”.

“Fantastic news congratulations guys!!”, said Chris Henry. The official Ulster rugby Instagram page added, “Congratulations to you both!! She’s beautiful”.

Jacob and Hannah tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in the stunning Magheramorne Estate, Larne, Northern Ireland, in August of last year. The pair announced they were expecting their first child together in March of this year, saying, “Things are about to get a whole lot busier #babystockdale”.