RTÉ announce the full line-up for tomorrow’s Late Late Show

If you're planning for a quiet evening in front of the telly tomorrow, then at least you'll be in good company as RTÉ have just announced the full line-up of guests set to appear on the Late Late Show this Friday night.

One of Ireland's most popular comedians Dara Ó Briain will drop in to the RTÉ studio this week to talk about his current comedy tour 'So…Where Were We?' and the joy of being back on stage after two years of pacing the house.

And Ryan will be chatting to three Irish CODAs – Declan Buckley, Amanda Coogan and Shane O'Reilly – about the very positive impact growing up the children of deaf adults have had on their lives.

For many, he's the face of GAA in Ireland and he'll be back travelling the towns and villages of Ireland as the 2022 GAA Championships get underway later this month. Marty Morrissey will join Ryan to discuss why this year is a major experiment for the GAA and he’ll also be thanking the clubs and counties around the country for their overwhelming support following the passing of his late mother Peggy.

Having shot to Late Late Toy Show fame in 2012, then going on later to star in Sing Street and featuring in the Oscar-winning film CODA, 22-year-old Ferdia Walsh-Peelo will chat to Ryan about his stellar career and what is next on the horizon for the Wicklow-native.

Ferdia will also perform on the show with his new band ‘The Fynches' live this Friday night.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show tomorrow, April 8 at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.