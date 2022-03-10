RTÉ announce the full line-up for tomorrow night’s Late Late Show

It's nearly the end of the work week at last, and we truly cannot wait to flop down on the couch tomorrow night with a glass of wine (or two) and bask in a few hours of telly

To help us out, RTÉ have just revealed the full line-up of guests set to appear on tomorrow night's Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy, and by the sound of things it's going to be quite a harrowing show.

In honour of International Women's week, two or Ireland's former female Presidents, Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese will speak together about the war in Ukraine, a subject which is very prominent and important at this time.

RTÉ Europe Editor, Tony Connelly saw first-hand how a vibrant city overnight turned to one where terror, confusion and panic reigned. Tony will discuss the scenes he saw first-hand on the streets of Kyiv while broadcasting from a bunker where parents and children sought refuge.

Beloved entertainer Dolly Parton and bestselling author James Patterson will join Ryan from Nashville to talk about their new novel Run Rose Run and why they’re both extremely passionate about encouraging children to read from a young age.

Plus, there'll be music from Dublin pop artist Aimée who will perform her newest single Nobody Else.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy tomorrow night, Friday, March 11 on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.