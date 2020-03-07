Royal Tour Ireland: Kate and Prince William share rare intimate photo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Ireland was a major success. The royal couple charmed each and every person they met and somehow managed to squeeze a lot into the short three-day trip.

From glamorous receptions at the Museum of Literature Ireland, hurling lessons and peaceful walks in Howth, Kate and Will conducted the most jam-packed tour of the Emerald Isle.

The couple were all smiles from the moment they touched down in Dublin airport and it looks like they’ll be back in Ireland after receiving such a warm welcome from the nation.

To mark their special visit, Kate and William shared a rare and intimate photo on their official Instagram account. The photo was taken at the top of the Howth Cliff Walk on day two of their visit.

They captioned the snap, “Go raibh míle maith agaibh, a chairde go léir in Éirinn. Thank you to all the wonderful people we met in Ireland!”

They also shared a photo of some of the lovely letters they received during #RoyalVisitIreland, “Thank you to everyone that took the time to write to The Duke and Duchess.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praised the people of Ireland for being so kind during their royal tour: “Thank you to everyone for the wonderfully warm Irish welcome!”