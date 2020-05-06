Royal Family pen heartwarming tributes on Archie’s first birthday

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is celebrating his first birthday today. It's hard to believe that a year has already passed since Prince Harry announced the birth of his first child.

It's been quite the turbulent year for Harry and his family, but there's no doubt that they're happier than ever as they settle into their new life in LA.

They may be miles away from their family, but that hasn't stopped the royals from sending birthday love across to little Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a beautiful photo from Archie's christening to mark his special day, "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!"

Prince Charles also shared a sweet photo of his grandson. "A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019.‬"

Sharing a photo of the day they met Archie, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip added: "Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild. "

Archie will be celebrating his first birthday at home with Prince Harry and mum Meghan. The family are currently on lockdown at their new home in Los Angeles, which is close to where Meghan grew up with her mum Doria. The family relocated to LA after spending some time in Canada earlier this year.

It is understood that Meghan and Harry will mark Archie's birthday with video calls to their family across the pond and a homemade cake.