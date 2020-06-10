Royal Family mark Prince Philip’s 99th birthday with sweet tributes

Prince Philip is celebrating his 99th birthday today and members of the Royal Family have been sharing touching birthday messages in honour of his special day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared sweet family photos, including one of Kate and Prince Philip at a royal engagement, “Wishing a very happy 99th Birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh!” they wrote alongside the images.

Prince Charles shared a black and white photo from his childhood and a more recent photo with his father to mark the major occasion.

“Wishing The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 99th birthday!” read the caption.

A new portrait of Queen Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh was released to mark his 99th birthday. The new photograph of The Duke of Edinburgh and The Queen was taken last week in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle to mark His Royal Highness’s birthday.

A series of beautiful personal photos were also shared on the official Royal Family Instagram account, including one of the Queen and Prince Philip in the countryside.

“Wishing The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy birthday! His Royal Highness turns 99 today and will spend the day with The Queen at Windsor.”

Prince Philip retired from royal duties at the age of 96, but has continued to attend family events including the wedding of his grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.