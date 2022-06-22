Rosanna Davison shares nan’s secret to good health as she turns 96

Former beauty queen Rosanna Davison has been celebrating her nan turning 96 years of age and had shared her secret to staying in good health as she aged.

Rosanna took to Instagram to share a carousel of sweet snaps of her and her nan and of her with her eldest child Sophia.

The mum-of-three captioned the post, “Big happy birthday to my grandmother, Maeve, who turns 96 today. We visited her in the Sunny South East yesterday to kick off the celebrations”.

She continued the caption by revealing her nan’s anti-aging secret. “And her secret to reaching the age of 96 in good health? Eating chocolate and porridge every day”. We’ll be sure to remember that so hopefully we will look as good as Maeve does when we get to her age!

Many followers of the When Dreams Come True author went to the comments to wish the 38-year-old’s gran a happy birthday. One fan wrote, “That’s a phenomenal age. Happy birthday to your granny”.

“She looks incredible and so happy. Happy birthday Maeve here's to the next 96”, penned a second fan.

Credit: Instagram

Another follower jokingly added, “Happy Birthday and please share with me all her secrets, so far sounds great with me”.

On her Instagram stories, the model shared snaps of her enjoying the sunny weather yesterday at Bargy Castle in Wexford with her granny and two-year-old Sophia.

Rosanna is also mum to two boys, Hugo and Oscar, whom she welcomed into the world in October 2020 with her husband Wes Quirke. She is known to share her journey through motherhood online with short skit videos and posting family photos with detailed life updates.