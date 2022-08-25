Rosanna Davidson gets emotional as her daughter starts preschool

With back-to-school season now in full swing, many parents are experiencing the overwhelming emotions caused by sending your child to school for the first time… and today, Rosanna Davidson became one of those parents!

The 38-year-old model has been sharing snippets of her day as she dropped her daughter off at preschool for the very first time.

Rosanna posted an adorable photo to her Instagram feed of her and her eldest child, Sophia, together outside their home. In the snap, Sophia is all kitted out in her new uniform, and Rosanna is holding a chalkboard plaque to commemorate her daughter’s first day.

The mum-of-three admitted that she felt ‘shaky’ and struggled to hold back the tears as she watched Sophia walk inside. However, she couldn’t help but beam with pride.

“I can’t believe the first day of school is finally here!” Rosanna exclaimed, in a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories.

Rosanna went on to detail how the drop-off experience went. “We just dropped Sophia off and she was actually fine.”

“She was really excited going in, cried a little bit as we walked away, but to be honest, I think I was a little bit more shaky than her,” she joked.

“Hopefully she’ll be fine, obviously I’ll be there to collect her in a few hours’ time.”

Rosanna also revealed how she is managing to cope with her emotions. “Any time I feel a bit sad that my baby has started school, I remind myself that I still have two one-year-olds at home, so it’s by no means going to be a quiet household,” she explained.

Rosanna concluded her video message by sympathising with other parents in her situation. “If you’re doing the same today, tomorrow, over the next few days, then the very best of luck.”

“I think once the first couple of days are done, then it’ll hopefully get a bit easier,” she wished.

Rosanna will have to experience the journey all over again in the near future, once her twin sons, Hugo and Oscar, reach the all-important milestone.

We’re wishing Sophia the best of luck on her new adventure!