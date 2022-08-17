Ronan Keating shares adorable tribute to Storm on their 7th anniversary

It seems congratulations are in order for former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating (45) and his wife Storm (40) as the couple celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

To mark the occasion, both Ronan and Storm shared a loving tribute to each other on social media.

Ronan uploaded numerous photos of Storm that represent their life together, from cute moments with their children to their recent holiday in Santorini.

“She only went and stole my heart,” Ronan wrote in his caption. “Happy Anniversary to my magnificent Wife Stormy. 7 years married 10 years strong 70 more please.”

“I adore you and all that you are. Strong loving courageous,” he gushed.

“You are an incredible role model for all the kids and a special mum to all”, Ronan added, before concluding, “I don’t want a day without you baby.”

On her own Instagram page, Storm posted a collection of black-and-white photos of the couple in loving embraces. In her caption, she led with a quote from Italian poet Torquato Tasso, which reads, “Love is when he gives you a piece of your soul that you never knew was missing.”

Storm then goes on to explain her reasoning for choosing the quote by saying, “When I first read these words I immediately thought of you @rokeating and how this sums us up. Unconditional. Uncensored. Unlimited. Effortless. Timeless love.”

In her lengthy dedication to her husband, Storm detailed how getting older doesn’t scare her at all, because she has Ronan by her side.

“I look in the mirror every day and I can see we’re getting older with those grey hairs poking through and the ever deepening lines, but it makes me smile.”

Storm concluded her post by writing, “One day our bodies will inevitably start to fail us, but our love will be young forever.”

The couple’s messages were greeted with congratulations and well-wishes.

“Happy Anniversary lovers,” wrote singer Natalie Imbruglia.

Ronan’s daughter Missy, who he shares with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly, also sent love to the couple by writing, “#endgame”.

Ronan and Storm met on The X Factor Australia in 2012, and got married in Scotland in 2015. The pair have two children together, along with the three that Ronan shares with his ex-wife.

Happy anniversary to the lovebirds!