Ronan Keating reveals worries for son Jack after Love Island debut

While entering a prestigious dating show like Love Island might be seen as an experience of a lifetime for some, for worried dad Ronan Keating, it’s left him on tenterhooks.

Last week it was revealed that the Boyzone star’s 23-year-old son Jack Keating had entered the Casa Amor villa as one of the 12 new bombshells, leaving Ronan on the edge of his seat.

Opening up about what it was like to see his son on screen, the 45-year-old presenter revealed, “I'm a mess. I'm an absolute mess.”

Talking about Jack’s TV appearance on The One Show with co-hosts Jermaine Jenas and Alex Jones, Ronan said, “He was very quiet. He seemed a little bit nervous which is understandable I guess. I hope he does okay.”

“He's got such a big heart and he's a real softie. I worry about him in there with all those other guys,” Ronan added.

Before entering Love Island, Ronan advised his son to “be yourself and have a good time,” before going on to add, “People go in with plans and ideas, but really the bottom line is to just be yourself and I hope the people at home will see that and kind of warm to him, because he… he’s my boy and I just want to protect him and look after him.”

During Sunday night’s episode of the popular reality show, viewers were given a glimpse of a conversation between Jack and renowned English footballer Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma, who’s currently coupled up with fishmonger, Luca Bish.

During the chat, the pair seemed to bond over their fathers’ fame and the fact that Jack’s mum, Yvonne Connolly, and his younger sister Ali are both big into showjumping and horses, like international dressage rider Gemma.

However, Ronan was less than impressed by Jack’s comments about him being retired. “He did drop the line that I was retired, which I was shocked by,” Ronan hilariously commented. “I nearly fell off me chair! What?!”

“I’m doing The One Show next week – I’m back on The One Show – I’m in York tonight. I’m not retired yet,” the When You Say Nothing At All singer confirmed.

Love Island continues on Virgin Media Two and ITV 2 this evening at 9pm. Make sure to tune in to see if Jack and Gemma hit it off again!