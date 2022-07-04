Rochelle Humes throws lavish second hen party in Paris 10 years after first

Former The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes has spent the weekend celebrating her second hen party in Paris as her 10 year wedding anniversary approaches.

Rochelle took to Instagram to share a Reel and some snaps of her lavish few days away.

Humes wrote, “Opps… I’m doing it again… Thanks to my girls for the best weekend FULL of surprises… Some might call it extra, I say it’s excellent… 10 years on… #itsmyhenagain”.

In the compilation clip, the 33-year-old is wearing coordinating outfits with her friends and seems to have had a whale of a time. She got to take in the sights of the Arc De Triomphe as well as the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower.

Rochelle also enjoyed meals out, cocktails, shots and champagne to mark almost 10 years of marriage to hubby and JLS band member Marvin.

In a second post she added, “Bonnes vibrations seulement”, which translates to ‘good vibes only’ and shared some of her stylish outfit choices, personalised drinks and group photos.

Friends and fans of the mum-of-three wasted no time in heading to the comments to share their thoughts on Rochelle’s second hen party.

Celebrity stylist Angie Smith wrote, “LOVE everything about this”, while Marrion Valette, wife of French footballer Alphonse Areola penned, “Wow you all look amazing! Paris fits you all so well”.

Rochelle’s sister and former Love Island contestant Sophie Piper added, “Love you forever”.

Many fans of the television presenter were tagging their friends in the comments to tell them they wanted to copy Humes’ idea of having a hen party on their 10 year wedding anniversaries. We love the idea!

Rochelle and Marvin tied the knot on July 27, 2012 after Marvin got down on one knee in 2011 while the couple were on holiday in Antigua. Their gorgeous ceremony was held in Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire.