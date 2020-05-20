Rochelle Humes shares photos from daughter’s lockdown birthday

Rochelle Humes has shared the sweetest snaps from her daughter Alaia’s seventh birthday party. The mum pulled out all the stops to make sure her daughter’s birthday was still as special as could be.

Due to the current lockdown, Alaia was not able to spend lockdown with her friends, but luckily she still had her parents and her little sister Valentina.

The presenter couldn’t help but gush about the small businesses who helped her make her little girl’s birthday extra special.

“This is a small business appreciation post, not an ad or anything like that just showing some love to some local businesses to me that have helped me create a little quarantine dream this morning….Amazing doorstep service and lovely lovely people,” she wrote.

Their home was filled with butterfly-themed decorations, including balloons, a huge sign that read ‘Happy 7th Birthday’ and the most delicious tiered cake.

The mum penned a touching tribute to her daughter by posting a snap of her on the day she was born.

“Happy 7th Birthday to my ‘bestest friend in the whole wide world’. You are the girl that made me a Mummy, and you made that job so easy for me.

“You are everything I could of hoped for, smart, kind, confident, sassy and stronger than you even know. We are so proud of you Alaia, watching you grow is a dream but it’s going way too fast.

She added, “You are magic baby…never change.”