Rochelle Humes shares exciting news about her My Little Coco brand

By Tara Mahon

Calling all baby mamas and mums-to-be — The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes has announced some very exciting news about her famous My Little Coco range and we couldn’t be more delighted!

Rochelle took to her Instagram stories yesterday to announce the wonderful news that her entire range of My Little Coco products are available to buy on her website now.

All of our favourite hair and skincare products can be seen on the site, from the original coconut range to the popular ‘Sleepy Head’ collection, as well as two new ranges from Humes.

They include a weaning range and a collection entitled, ‘Baby Mama’ which is sure to be a gamechanger for first-time mums! The weaning range displays a selection of products from the ‘My Little Everything Chair’ to ‘The Everything Bib’; just what you need to “make mealtimes for little ones (& big ones) that bit easier”. Prices range from as little as £7 and go up to £50.

Meanwhile, the ‘Baby Mama’ range has all the products you need to treat yourself during your pregnancy. Fan favourites include the ‘Bedtime Bump Belly Oil’ and the ‘Hydrating Bump Sheet Mask’.

The ‘Baby Mama’ range is said to be “enriched with nourishing organic coconut oil and rosehip to help care for Mamas, Mamas-to-be and your gorgeous growing bumps”. Doesn’t that sound like an amazing treat for a self-care night?

What’s more is that the entire My Little Coco range is dermatologically tested, paediatrician approved, vegan friendly and cruelty-free.

To celebrate the launch of her weaning collection today, Rochelle is hosting a lavish brunch, with the guestlist including quite a few influencers and mummy bloggers, such as self development coach, Roxie Nafousi, and blogger, Ellie Polly.

In true Rochelle fashion, the event space looks absolutely incredible with party decor including neutral colours to match the My Little Coco branding, with pops of colour from fruit and sunflowers.

The singer also celebrated her birthday yesterday, March 21, with hubby Marvin organising an at home massage and dinner with friends for the mum-of-three. It’s already been a very busy week for Rochelle!