Rochelle Humes reveals husband Marvin’s extended ‘letter from home’

Rochelle Humes has revealed her husband Marvin’s full ‘letter from home’!

JLS singer Marvin has currently spent the last few weeks away from his wife and three children – Alaia-Mai (10), Valentina (6) and Blake (3) – as he continues his stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

As this Sunday’s final looms, viewers watched last night as each campmate received a letter from their loved ones.

Following the emotional episode, Rochelle has now chosen to unveil her full letter to Marvin.

Taking to social media, the former star of The Saturdays posted the letter she sent into the Australian jungle.

“My Marv, hey baby. I'm writing this bursting with pride,” Rochelle began, adding: “I wish I could jump into the tv and give you a squeeze.”

“I knew you would get stuck in and it fills me with joy to see that you have made friends for life in camp. Although… I need you to let me know if Sam is moving in with us when you are back so I can sort the spare room,” she joked, referring to Made In Chelsea alum Sam Thompson.

“I can't tell you how many times we have watched you jumping out of the plane. Valle even cried 'happy tears'. The kids are SO proud of you baby, I've got my work cut out to try and impress them now,” the 34-year-old mum continued.

Giving Marvin a brief update, Rochelle penned: “Nothing has changed here… the chaos is as chaotic as ever. It was the girls' parents' evening this week, and as you can guess they are absolutely smashing it!”

The This Morning host went on to share that she wants Marvin to continue “for as long as possible”, joking: “In saying that…I am so over the school run and Alaia's maths homework has taken a major dip with me in charge.”

“Lots for you to work on while I am hiding in a spa somewhere on your return,” she teased, later signing off: “Roch, Lai Lai, Valle and Blake x”.

I'm A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1.